Boyfriend wanted in murder of woman and son arrested during manhunt

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Lauderdale County authorities arrested the man accused of killing a mother and her eight-year-old son in Scott County.

Scott County authorities said a fire was used to cover up the shooting deaths.

“It looks like she was shot once. The child was shot at least three times, maybe more,” said Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee.

Thirty-one-year-old Salento James Fulgham was named as the prime suspect in the shooting deaths of 46-year-old Zina Williams and her eight-year-old son Zacchesus. Firefighters found the bodies after nine p.m. Monday in their Wash Drive home near Forest.

According to Lee, Fulgham lived with Williams, who recently moved to the mobile home from Lake. The sheriff said the two worked together at Tyson in Forest and reportedly argued while at the plant.

Neighbors spoke with investigators.

“They did hear a small altercation and also heard what they believe were gunshots,” said Sheriff Lee. “He was seen leaving the residence by himself by neighbors.”

A next-door neighbor said he did not see anything and did not want to comment.

Fulgham, who also has a residence in Meridian, was arrested in Lauderdale County on King Road.

While in the area, authorities said he was spotted in a vehicle on King Road, and Fulgham was taken into custody without incident. Sheriff Lee said Williams’ silver Honda Accord was also recovered in Lauderdale County.

