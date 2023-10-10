Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

5 injured after crowd panics during Israel vigil at University of Florida

The University of Florida Police Department secured Turlington Plaza after a loud sound caused students holding a vigil for Israel to flee. (WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville, WCJB Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Several people were hurt after students at the University of Florida, who were attending a vigil for Israel, suddenly fled the area in panic.

Officials with the University of Florida Police Department said that at about 8:55 p.m. Monday, an attendee fainted during the United with Israel candlelight vigil in the university’s Turlington Plaza.

When people asked for someone to call 911, the crowd misunderstood the situation and panicked.

“I gave a speech and a girl screamed, then everyone started running,” Noam Levi, a speaker at the vigil, said. “We didn’t hear a gunshot, but we heard some sort of noise and then everyone started running.”

Five people were hurt as attendees fled the plaza. Emergency crews treated those injured on site.

“All of sudden, I heard screaming and running, and so I started running,” one attendee, Samantha Kline, recounted. “I fell because everyone was falling on top of each other, and I busted my knee a little bit.”

University police responded and secured the scene. They found nothing of concern during a sweep of the scene.

“We have no reason to believe that there was malicious intent behind this incident. It was an accident that was misinterpreted by the crowd that led to panic,” University of Florida Police Chief Linda Stump-Kurnick said.

Attendees were escorted by officers back to the scene to recover their belongings.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash in Yazoo County
Wreck leaves 35-year-old woman dead
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
Two people injured after Pearl apartment catches on fire
Two people injured after Pearl apartment catches fire
New undersheriff named to Rankin County Sheriff’s Department
New undersheriff named to Rankin County Sheriff’s Department

Latest News

Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance
Could Jackson be close to having a new public works director?
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Prosecutors ask judge to take steps to protect potential jurors’ identities in Trump 2020 election case
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Officer says death toll from Hamas attack over 1,000, the deadliest attack in Israeli history
Crews battle fire at home on Hickory Drive
Jackson home a complete loss after Tuesday fire