1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead, and several others are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash in Yazoo County.

A press release says the incident happened on Highway 3 at 4:05 p.m. Monday.

There were three vehicles involved in the crash.

A 2007 Acura TL driven by 32-year-old Maverick Wigley of Vicksburg, Miss.

A 2011 Hyundai Elantra driven by 62-year-old Gwendolyne Brauer of Satartia, Miss.

A 2005 Nissan Xterra driven by 37-year-old Brandon Abercrombie of Bentonia, Miss.

According to authorities, the Acura sideswiped the Nissan Xterra, causing it to overturn onto the northbound shoulder. The Acura then collided head-on with the Hyundai Elantra. Gwendolyne Brauer died at the scene.

Maverick Wigley was flown to UMMC with serious injuries, the passenger in the Acura, Miguel Malpica, 42, was transported to Merit Health in Vicksburg, and occupants in the Nissan Xterra were transported by private vehicle to a hospital.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

