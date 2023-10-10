Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash in Yazoo County

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead, and several others are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash in Yazoo County.

A press release says the incident happened on Highway 3 at 4:05 p.m. Monday.

There were three vehicles involved in the crash.

  • A 2007 Acura TL driven by 32-year-old Maverick Wigley of Vicksburg, Miss.
  • A 2011 Hyundai Elantra driven by 62-year-old Gwendolyne Brauer of Satartia, Miss.
  • A 2005 Nissan Xterra driven by 37-year-old Brandon Abercrombie of Bentonia, Miss.

According to authorities, the Acura sideswiped the Nissan Xterra, causing it to overturn onto the northbound shoulder. The Acura then collided head-on with the Hyundai Elantra. Gwendolyne Brauer died at the scene.

Maverick Wigley was flown to UMMC with serious injuries, the passenger in the Acura, Miguel Malpica, 42, was transported to Merit Health in Vicksburg, and occupants in the Nissan Xterra were transported by private vehicle to a hospital.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
Two people injured after Pearl apartment catches on fire
Two people injured after Pearl apartment catches fire
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Site plan approved for Mississippi’s first Topgolf
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Man injured during fire at abandoned home in Jackson

Latest News

A portion of MLK Jr. Drive in Jackson could be dedicated to the late Judge LaRita Stokes
Bentonia family claims they ‘have to jump through hoops’ to replace decaying home
‘It was unintentional’; Analysis reveals 24 additional homicides JPD failed to disclose to WLBT this year
With the clock ticking until election day, Mississippi Democrats are keeping much of their...
Democrats continue calls for Medicaid expansion in latest “Save Our Hospitals” tour stop