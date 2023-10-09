Promote Your Business
Wreck leaves 35-year-old woman dead

(Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A wreck on Friday in Walthall County left a 35-year-old woman dead.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 27.

MHP says that a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 35-year-old Nancy Gonzalez-Zelay of Tylertown, collided with a 2012 Toyota CRW, driven by 71-year-old Annie Magee, also of Tylertown.

Gonzalez-Zelay received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

