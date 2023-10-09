Promote Your Business
Woman arrested after 12 malnourished dogs found on property, police say

Melissa Foster
Melissa Foster(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is arrested after 12 malnourished dogs were found on her property, according to Memphis Police Department.

Melissa Foster, 39, is charged with 12 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

On October 7, just before 1:00 p.m., police responded to an animal cruelty call at a residence on Decatur Street.

Police made the scene and met with a Memphis Animal Services officer who made the animal cruelty call at the address.

The MAS officer told police that she found two malnourished dogs in the backyard, skin, and bones.

She also told officers that there were more dogs inside the property in the same condition, according to police.

Police found all 12 dogs in bad condition. There were three adult dogs and nine puppies.

Foster told Memphis police that she had not given the dogs medical care at any vet, according to police.

MAS confiscated the dogs because of their condition.

Foster is being held on a $12,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on October 10.

