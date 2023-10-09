Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Warm Again This Week

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Things are warming back up as we head into the work week!

We all enjoyed a little bit of fall weather this weekend, but temperatures are on the rise as we head into Monday afternoon. Expect to reach into the upper 70s to mid 80s for some across the area. We will continue to stay dry too with fire danger being a concern. Rinse and repeat for your Tuesday.

Tuesday night clouds will start to increase and chances for rain will present themselves by Wednesday! Although slim, we will (as always) take what we can get. The same slim chances for rain will exist on Thursday, too. Temperature-wise, if you see the rain, you may stay a little cooler while the rest of us stay in the 80s. Don’t worry though! Fall weather returns by the weekend behind another cold front.

There are a few disturbances to watch in the tropics, but nothing to impact us at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Elise's Monday Morning Forecast

Most Read

13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Site plan approved for Mississippi’s first Topgolf
Man injured during fire at abandoned home in Jackson
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Relative finds man shot in head inside Jackson home

Latest News

Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Ashley's Evening Forecast
Chilly start to our Monday
First Alert Forecast: A cooler start to this week but rain is on the way
WLBT FIRST ALERT FORECAST - SUNDAY AM
First Alert Forecast: