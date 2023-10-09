Warm Again This Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Things are warming back up as we head into the work week!

We all enjoyed a little bit of fall weather this weekend, but temperatures are on the rise as we head into Monday afternoon. Expect to reach into the upper 70s to mid 80s for some across the area. We will continue to stay dry too with fire danger being a concern. Rinse and repeat for your Tuesday.

Tuesday night clouds will start to increase and chances for rain will present themselves by Wednesday! Although slim, we will (as always) take what we can get. The same slim chances for rain will exist on Thursday, too. Temperature-wise, if you see the rain, you may stay a little cooler while the rest of us stay in the 80s. Don’t worry though! Fall weather returns by the weekend behind another cold front.

There are a few disturbances to watch in the tropics, but nothing to impact us at this time.

