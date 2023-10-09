Two people injured after Pearl apartment catches fire

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are injured after the top floor of a Pearl apartment becomes fully engulfed in flames.

The call came in around midnight from Grand Apartments at Pearl off Colony Park Drive.

It took first responders about 90 minutes to get the raging fire under control. Due to several hydrants not working, fire crews had to shuttle water back and forth because of the size of the blaze.

Two residents had to be treated for injuries on scene, but everyone was pulled out safely.

Eight units in one apartment building are a total loss.

Fire Chief Todd Burkes said it started out as a 3-alarm fire, which is considered to be a serious fire. Based on all evidence, Burkes also said the fire was burning a while before crews arrived.

