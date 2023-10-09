Things To Know Monday, October 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Luke List makes 45-foot birdie to win 5-way playoff at Sanderson Farms

Luke List holds the winner's trophy after his victory in the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Luke List won when he least expected it, getting into a five-way playoff Sunday in the Sanderson Farms Championship and ending it quickly with a birdie putt from just inside 45 feet for his second career PGA Tour victory. The playoff would not have been possible if not for Ben Griffin struggling down the stretch at the Country Club of Jackson. Griffin missed an 8-foot par putt on the final hole. That gave a chance to List, Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg, Henrik Norlander and Scott Stallings, all of whom returned to the par-4 18th hole alongside Griffin. None looked to have a reasonable birdie chance until List poured in his putt and slammed his fist in celebration.

2. City of Rolling Fork hosts community cleanup day

WLBT General Photo (WLBT)

A lot of trash and debris can still be seen scattered across the streets of Rolling Fork. On Saturday, residents were giving the city a facelift by coming out in a joint effort to clean it all up. More than a dozen residents and volunteers spent part of their Saturday clearing the streets as part of an event called “Super Community Cleanup Day.” Participants hope to speed up the community’s recovery process by picking up and disposing of trash, cutting grass and clearing weeds.

3. 13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton

13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton (Family/Madison County Detention Center)

A 13-year-old has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot and killed in the city of Canton on Friday. According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, authorities received a call around 6 p.m. that a boy had been shot on Frost Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Larry Taylor, 15, shot below his armpit by an AR-style rifle. Taylor was a football player at Porter Middle School. Chief Brown says Tristin Johnson, 13, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the case.

