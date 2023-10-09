Suspect arrested after shooting man in Vicksburg parking lot

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - One man was injured, and another man is in custody after a shooting in Vicksburg.

A press release says that Roderich Montgomery, 39, shot a man in his left arm in a parking lot off Pemberton Square Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. on October 5. The victim was treated and released at Merit Health River Region.

Vicksburg Police says the assault is related to an ongoing domestic dispute between Montgomery and his ex-girlfriend.

On October 9, investigators arrested Montgomery on warrants for aggravated assault, domestic violence, and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. He will be held without bond until his initial appearance on October 11.

