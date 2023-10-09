Ridgeland Police Department to launch new app

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in the city of Ridgeland, it’s about to get a whole lot easier to communicate and get updates from the police department.

Ridgeland residents will soon have a new reason why they hear an alert coming from their phones.

“It’s the first of its kind in the state of Mississippi. We are partnered with thepoliceapp.com. The app will be right there at your fingertips,” Chief Brian Myers said.

Chief Brian Myers says, “The Ridgeland Police Department App, a product developed by OCV LLC, will make getting information out to the public both easier and quicker.”

“We can do push notifications, submit tips, recent arrests, and we will be able to showcase our most wanted. We’ll have a sex offender search and mapping. There’ll be social media integration with Twitter and Facebook,” Myers explained.

“I think that it will keep the community safe and kind of keep everyone alert for anything that may be happening city-wise or state-wise,” 18-year-old Ridgeland resident Kathy Wright said.

Need to pay a ticket or file for a permit?

“You’ll also be able to pay your tickets on the app as well. I think that will actually keep people from not showing up for court. They’ll go and just pay their ticket, and that will help us out a lot. It’s just going to be very convenient to communicate with us through this app,” Myers explained.

Wright says the new app could be a great way to reach not only her generation but those who aren’t as tech-savvy.

“Older people who live by themselves may not have family that lives around them. They will be able to know what’s going on in the city and how to keep themselves safe,” Wright explained.

Chief Myers says the program costs the city $15,000 dollars, but the app will be free to the public.

Apple and Android users are expected to see the application in the APP Stores by the end of the month.

