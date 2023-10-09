A portion of MLK Jr. Drive in Jackson could be dedicated to the late Judge LaRita Stokes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is pushing for the name of a well-known street in Jackson to be changed — at least a small portion of it.

During this Tuesday’s council meeting, Councilman Stokes says city leaders will vote to rename a portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after his wife, Judge LaRita Stokes, who passed away in May.

Judge Stokes grew up in West Jackson, attended Lanier High School, and became the first black woman to be elected as a Hinds County Court Judge.

“This young lady did a wonderful job raising a family and being involved with the community. We want to encourage young people to stay in school. We’re trying to put a museum where we honor her and other outstanding graduates of Lanier and Jackson State University. So it’ll be an encouragement to other young people to stay in school,” Stokes explained.

Councilman Stokes and friends say that accomplishment alone could inspire Lanier High School students and those in the West Jackson community.

“We know Dr. King. I marched with him in Chicago in the ‘60s, just before he got killed. But the people in Georgetown know about LaRita Cooper Stokes. She didn’t meet no stranger, whatever you were, LaRita always honored you and gave you respect,” long-time friend P.J. Williams said.

“I’m proud to stand up for her because she’s not here in person, but she’s here in spirit. She’s a true role model for other young people to follow,” Stokes said.

The item is on the agenda and will be voted on at Tuesday’s Council meeting.

