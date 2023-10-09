Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

New undersheriff named to Rankin County Sheriff’s Department

New undersheriff named to Rankin County Sheriff’s Department
New undersheriff named to Rankin County Sheriff’s Department(Sheriff Bryan Bailey)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side has learned that a new undersheriff has been named to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey confirms to WLBT that Chief Deputy Dwayne Thornton has been promoted to undersheriff, replacing Paul Holley who recently stepped down after four months in that post.    

We’ve also learned Brian Whittington will be taking over as Chief Deputy of Patrol for the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.    

Sheriff Bailey says he will release a formal announcement on Tuesday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
Two people injured after Pearl apartment catches on fire
Two people injured after Pearl apartment catches fire
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Site plan approved for Mississippi’s first Topgolf
Man injured during fire at abandoned home in Jackson
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

A portion of MLK Jr. Drive in Jackson could be dedicated to the late Judge LaRita Stokes
Bentonia family claims they ‘have to jump through hoops’ to replace decaying home
Tim Shelton
Bellevue Baptist Church pastor dies after suffering cardiac arrest during triathlon
WLBT at 4p