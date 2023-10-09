New undersheriff named to Rankin County Sheriff’s Department

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side has learned that a new undersheriff has been named to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey confirms to WLBT that Chief Deputy Dwayne Thornton has been promoted to undersheriff, replacing Paul Holley who recently stepped down after four months in that post.

We’ve also learned Brian Whittington will be taking over as Chief Deputy of Patrol for the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Bailey says he will release a formal announcement on Tuesday.

