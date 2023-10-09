Man wanted for armed robbery in Copiah Co.

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for armed robbery in Copiah County.

Lavarius Gerod Bland, 31, is described as a Black man around six feet, one inch tall.

If you have any information on Bland’s whereabouts, please contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011.

