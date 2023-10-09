Jordan Davis to headline concert at Brandon Amphitheater

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Country pop singer and songwriter, Jordan Davis, is set to perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Friday, August 16, 2024.

The new “Damn Good Time Tour,” kicked off February 2023. Special guests will feature Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke.

“I’ve settled into a really good headspace in writing songs, which is rooted in being honest - about past things that I’ve gone through, good or bad, and about some things that have kind of scared me about the future,” Davis said on his website.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

