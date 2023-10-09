Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Hacker trying to sell data of people with Jewish ancestry taken from genetic testing company

FILE - Genetic testing kits are shown in a file photo.
FILE - Genetic testing kits are shown in a file photo.(Source: Ancestry.com/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A hacker is claiming to be selling millions of pieces of data stolen from the family genetics website 23andMe.

The data is up for sale on underground forums, and the first batch includes data of those with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry.

In a blog post, the company acknowledged the potential leak but stated that the company itself had not been breached.

Instead, the company says it appears the hacker collected passwords and usernames stolen from other hacked websites and simply tried them 23andMe.

The data includes usernames, regional locations, birth years and profile pictures.

The company is investigating the incident, and is urging customers to change their passwords and to use two-factor authentication.

The leak comes as there has been an increase in the number of attacks on Jews in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Site plan approved for Mississippi’s first Topgolf
Two people injured after Pearl apartment catches on fire
Two people injured after Pearl apartment catches fire
Man injured during fire at abandoned home in Jackson
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

A portion of MLK Jr. Drive in Jackson could be dedicated to the late Judge LaRita Stokes
Bentonia family claims they ‘have to jump through hoops’ to replace decaying home
FILE - A sample of condoms distributed freely by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation is displayed at...
California governor vetoes bill to make free condoms available for high school students, citing cost
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israeli media say death toll in Israel from Hamas attack rises to 900
Halloween costumes like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Barbie, and Frankenstein are expected to...
These will be the most popular Halloween costumes this year