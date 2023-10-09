Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

Rain chances ahead
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A weak system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico will try to form this week as it moves northeast.  Unfortunately, for us, the bulk of rainfall from it will be focused closer to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.  Regardless, we’ll see some rain around our area Wednesday, with lingering showers possible Thursday and Friday.  After the low passes our area, another cool front will move in to push out the moisture and knock our temperatures down again.  Expect highs in the 70s and 80s through Friday with overnight and morning lows in the 50s.  Thereafter, highs will barely reach the lower 70s this weekend with lows in the 40s.  The average high this time of year is 81 and the average low is 57.  Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 6:34pm.  The high temperature reached 84 degrees Monday afternoon in Jackson after a morning low of 45 degrees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

