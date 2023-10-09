First Alert Forecast: rain chances expected to increase by mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: After a cool and fall-like weekend, we are expecting to feel slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon as our airmass begins to moderate. High temperatures will run close to normal for this time of year in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Overnight, we will cool down to the middle and upper 50s under a mostly clear sky.

TUESDAY: Although more clouds will start to make an appearance, our weather is on track to stay dry and warm heading into Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast to rise to the middle 80s during the afternoon hours with a partly sunny sky overhead.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Changes to our pattern look to emerge as early as Wednesday from an area of disturbed weather lifting northward over the Gulf of Mexico. As of now, this disturbance has a low 20% chance for tropical development. There will be a chance for rain with this system as it tracks NE, possibly spreading showers across parts of the area throughout the day on Wednesday before exiting to the east. We will also be watching an approaching cold front to the west by late week, which could also feature a chance for showers. Our rain chances are expected to diminish by the weekend as both systems move out and as cooler/drier air filters in. Highs this weekend could run below normal again in the 70s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.