Family remembers 15-year-old shot and killed in Canton on Friday

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Public School District is mourning the loss of one of its students who was shot and killed Friday night.

The district addressed 15-year-old Larry Taylor’s family and friends on Facebook Monday, saying, “You are in our prayers as we mourn with you over the loss of your loved one.”

Taylor died at a home on Frost Street after he was shot in the side by an AR-style rifle, according to police.

The person arrested in connection to the killing is even younger than Taylor, 13-year-old Tristin Johnson.

Canton Police charged Johnson with manslaughter.

It’s unclear why Johnson had a gun of that caliber to begin with, but what’s abundantly clear is that Taylor will be sorely missed.

“I’ve been trying to make it. It hurt me so much,” said Taylor’s mother, Lucy Tucker. “I think about my son every day. We talked every day.”

You don’t have to look beyond the basketball hoop outside Taylor’s home to see the teen had a passion for sports.

One of the more recent pictures of him shows the Porter Middle School student sporting his football uniform.

The teen was also a grandson, a son, a nephew, and a brother.

“Me and Larry had the best relationship. He was my favorite sibling. He was the sweetest boy, kind, and funny,” the victim’s sister, Kimbrell Taylor, said. “We had the best memories.”

“My last time Facetiming my baby was Friday. We Facetimed, and we laughed,” Taylor’s aunt, Sierra Tucker Ricks, said. “I wish I could talk to him one last time.”

There are still a number of unanswered questions related to this case.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Canton Police Department.

