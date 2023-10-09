Promote Your Business
Brandon Presley endorsed by independent candidate for governor, Reeves snaps back

Tate Reeves & Brandon Presley
Tate Reeves & Brandon Presley
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Democratic candidate for Mississippi governor, Brandon Presley earned the endorsement of independent candidate for governor, Gwendolyn Gray, who announced Monday that she’s withdrawing from the race.

Presley’s campaign made the announcement to the media with no other details from Gray, other than the following quotes.

“I am proud to endorse Brandon Presley because he will be a governor who takes action for our people — including making sure our families have access to affordable healthcare by expanding Medicaid on day one, making sure government is in the hands of the people, and investing in public education so we can create opportunities here at home,” said Gwendolyn Gray. “I trust Brandon Presley because he knows where so many Mississippians are, and he will always fight so people who work for a living can have a chance to reach their fullest potential. I would encourage all of my supporters to vote for Brandon, and I plan to withdraw from the race.”

”I am honored to earn the support of Gwendolyn Gray because our campaign is focused on earning the support of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents who are ready to expand Medicaid on day one, cut the highest tax on food in the country, and clean up corruption once and for all,” said Gubernatorial Nominee Brandon Presley.

Governor Tate Reeves took to social media for a response.

“I would like to congratulate these lifelong Democrats for coming together and making it clear that there is only one option for conservative leadership in this race. All the DNC money flooding into Mississippi to flip this state blue is not going to make a difference because the people of Mississippi believe in conservative values.”

