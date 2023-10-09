Bentonia family claims they ‘have to jump through hoops’ to replace decaying home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family in Bentonia says they are having a hard time moving onto their own property due to a city ordinance.

Loretta Thornton says her sister and brother-in-law, who has stage 4 lung cancer, had been living in a mobile home for years before mold and mildew created a horrific living situation.

When Thornton’s sister went to the city to replace the mobile home, she learned about an ordinance that only allowed mobile homes less than five years old to be placed within city limits.

“They tell us that a 1997 trailer is too old. If that’s all she can afford because she’s on a fixed income, that’s all she can afford that’s in decent order,” Thornton explained. “Why do you tell somebody they got to get a 2018 and above? We can’t afford a $45,000 trailer.”

Due to ‘’hardship’', Tuesday, the board of alderman granted the family the ability to place a different mobile home on the property, but it came with conditions.

“Even though they approved it, they are still giving us a hard time. We have to show proof that my brother-in-law is sick, we have to show proof of our deeds, we have to show proof of our inspection. Bentonia doesn’t even have an inspector,” Thronton said. “We got to pay an inspector to look at our home to make sure it is great.”

3 on Your Side was unable to reach the city on Sunday regarding the timeline for when these conditions have to be met.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.