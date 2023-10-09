Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from North Carolina

Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Monday for 4-year-old Paisley Grayson.
Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Monday for 4-year-old Paisley Grayson.(Durham PD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert shortly before 4 p.m. Monday for 4-year-old Paisley Grayson.

Durham police said the girl is 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She has orange hair, blue eyes and is believed to be wearing white jean shorts with a plain white T-shirt.

Officials believe Paisley may be with 37-year-old Mitchell Grayson, who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair with hazel eyes and may be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black work pants, according to officials. He has tattoos on his leg, back, chest and both arms.

Police said Paisley and Mitchell Grayson may have left an address on Angier Avenue in Durham in a gray 2000 Chevrolet Astro van with North Carolina license plate HFS7433. The phrase, “Take a picture it will last longer,” is written on the back of the vehicle.

They may be headed to Moravian Falls, North Carolina, or toward South Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the Durham Police Department at 919 560-4434 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
Two people injured after Pearl apartment catches on fire
Two people injured after Pearl apartment catches fire
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Site plan approved for Mississippi’s first Topgolf
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Man injured during fire at abandoned home in Jackson

Latest News

A portion of MLK Jr. Drive in Jackson could be dedicated to the late Judge LaRita Stokes
Bentonia family claims they ‘have to jump through hoops’ to replace decaying home
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documents
Hunters urged to kill one more deer to reduce record population
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship...
Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd