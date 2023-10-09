Promote Your Business
2 wanted for robbing Crystal Springs convenience store, assaulting 3 employees

(Crystal Springs Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men are wanted for robbing a Crystal Springs convenience store and assaulting three employees.

Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill says surveillance footage shows two men wearing masks enter the Sak N Pak on Newton Street at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

The chief says the men threatened workers with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register. They left the scene in a dark-colored Sedan.

If you have any information, please contact the Crystal Springs Police Department at (601) 892-2121 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

