2 wanted for robbing Crystal Springs convenience store, assaulting 3 employees

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men are wanted for robbing a Crystal Springs convenience store and assaulting three employees.

Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill says surveillance footage shows two men wearing masks enter the Sak N Pak on Newton Street at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

The chief says the men threatened workers with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register. They left the scene in a dark-colored Sedan.

If you have any information, please contact the Crystal Springs Police Department at (601) 892-2121 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

