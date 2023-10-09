1 person shot at Vicksburg apartment complex

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was shot at an apartment complex in Vicksburg on Monday.

Vicksburg Daily News says dispatch received a call at 4:48 p.m. about an individual being shot in the leg at the New Main Apartments on Alcorn Drive. An occupied vehicle was also hit by gunfire. The woman inside the vehicle was not injured.

The Vicksburg Police Department and first responders with the Vicksburg Fire Department responded to the scene.

