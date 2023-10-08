Promote Your Business
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says

In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people early Saturday (Oct. 7) in the 600 block of Bourbon Street near the intersection with Toulouse Street.(Earthcam.com)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman shot two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday morning (Oct. 7), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said a 34-year-old man was arguing with a woman around 6:07 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon and Toulouse streets, when another woman “walked up, pulled a weapon and shot him multiple times in the chest.”

A 37-year-old woman standing nearby was “caught in the crossfire,” the NOPD said, and sustained a gunshot wound to her leg.

The NOPD said both victims were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS. The man is listed in critical condition.

The woman, identified as Shawnnika Smith, 30, was taken into custody later the same day. A 9mm pistol was taken from her possession.

The NOPD recovered a 9mm Taurus from Shawnnika Smith, 30, the woman accused of shooting two people on Bourbon Street on Oct. 7.(NOPD)

Smith was booked into jail on one count of attempted second degree homicide, two counts of aggravated second degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.

