Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Shooting kills 2 men, wounds 3 others in possible targeted attack near Los Angeles

Two men were killed and three others were wounded when they were shot in a parked car near Los...
Two men were killed and three others were wounded when they were shot in a parked car near Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Two men were killed and three others were wounded when they were shot in a parked car near Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts said the shooting may have been a targeted attack, KABC-TV reported.

Paramedics responded around 4:30 p.m. to a commercial area of Inglewood and transported the five victims to a hospital with gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Butts said the men in their 50s were inside the vehicle in a parking lot when a shooter pulled up and opened fire, although it was unclear if there was more than one shooter, KABC reported.

One of the surviving victims was in critical condition, KABC reported.

The Inglewood Police Department closed several surrounding blocks at the scene about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Aerial news footage showed a car with shattered windows in the lot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relative finds man shot in head inside Jackson home
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Site plan approved for Mississippi’s first Topgolf
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Cupid says he will not perform Sunday, Oct. 8 at Miss. State Fair
Cupid says he will not perform Sunday, Oct. 8, at Miss. State Fair

Latest News

WLBT at 5a
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel battles Hamas for a second day after mass incursion and trades fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah
Brad Chmielewski and his family run Stoney Brook Farms in Foley, Minnesota. They started making...
One of the largest corn mazes in US goes ‘Jurassic’ this fall
One of the largest and most intricate corn mazes in the country manages to get a little more...
Huge corn maze takes on 'Jurassic Park' theme