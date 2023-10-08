Promote Your Business
MPD investigates bomb threat at Graceland

Elvis Presley's Graceland(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is responding to a bomb threat at Graceland on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the bomb threat at 10:49 a.m. at Graceland on 3734 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

MPD is currently on the scene and assisting with evacuating the area as a precaution.

No threat has been located at this time.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

