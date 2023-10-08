MPD investigates bomb threat at Graceland
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is responding to a bomb threat at Graceland on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the bomb threat at 10:49 a.m. at Graceland on 3734 Elvis Presley Boulevard.
MPD is currently on the scene and assisting with evacuating the area as a precaution.
No threat has been located at this time.
We will update you as more information becomes available.
