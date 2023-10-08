Promote Your Business
Man injured during fire at abandoned home in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was taken to the hospital after an abandoned home caught fire in Jackson on Sunday.

According to officials, the fire began at the home on Terry Road around 9:30 a.m.

A man was inside the home when it caught fire, officials said, and he was taken to UMMC with unknown injuries.

