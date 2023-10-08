First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mostly sunny and cool conditions will prevail for your Sunday. But temperatures will modify a bit heading into the work week as we warm back up. We’ll see a few more clouds on the increase as a couple of rain makers traverse the Deep South. Slight rain chances on Wednesday with better chances late week as another cold front drops down from the north. That will bring us a chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday at 40 to 50% and we’ll take what we can get. Elevated fire threat continues. Open burning is discouraged due to a combination of severe to exceptional drought conditions over the area and low humidity. Please heed any local burn bans.

In the tropics, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean are clear, with no tropical storm formation expected over the next seven days. There is a tropical wave we are monitoring off the west coast of Africa. Gradual development is expected at 80%. A tropical depression is likely to form by midweek in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

