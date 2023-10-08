First Alert Forecast: A cooler start to this week but rain is on the way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: The rest of this Sunday will be relatively pleasant as temperatures remain in the 60s and upper 50s heading into the overnight hours. Mostly clear skies will continue tonight and into tomorrow and temperatures will continue to fall off into the upper 40s.

Monday: We will be off to a cooler start to our Monday as temperatures start off in the 40s, so don’t forget that light jacket or sweatshirt as you head out the door. Mostly sunny skies will continue throughout the day as temperatures warm up into the 70s by lunchtime. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine sticking around throughout the remainder of the day. Clear skies continue overnight as temperatures drop back into the mid 50s.

Extended forecast: This dry spell continues until Wednesday as a weak low-pressure system develops, giving us the opportunity for a few showers to move through and stick around for the early morning hours of Thursday. Another cold front will move in by Friday with the chance for a stray afternoon shower ahead of the front. Rain chances drop off heading into next week as cooler temperatures return. Taking a look at the tropics, we still have that disturbance off the west coast of Africa with an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical system that we will continue to keep an eye on.

