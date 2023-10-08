City of Rolling Fork hosts community cleanup day

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - A lot of trash and debris can still be seen scattered across the streets of Rolling Fork.

On Saturday, residents were giving the city a facelift by coming out in a joint effort to clean it all up.

More than a dozen residents and volunteers spent part of their Saturday clearing the streets as part of an event called “Super Community Cleanup Day.”

Participants hope to speed up the community’s recovery process by picking up and disposing of trash, cutting grass and clearing weeds.

“It’s personal and it’s sad and we are trying to help out,” said Sam Bishop, who felt compelled to get involved after some of his friends lost loved ones to the storm.

The violent EF-4 tornado that ripped through the city back in March destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses, leaving the city in ruins.

Even six months later, volunteers like Bishop say they still can’t believe what they see.

That’s why Mayor Eldrige Walker says bringing beauty back to the once thriving city is something that’s at the top of his to-do list.

“As you know, this is a work in process,” he said. “A lot more has to be done. However, a lot has been done since March 24. We’re in a lot better space than we were six months ago. We have to continue the effort of cleaning up, rebuilding and making the community whole again. But, again, the people in this community are anxious about seeing Rolling Fork renewed.”

If you missed your opportunity to clean up Saturday, don’t worry! You still have a chance to do so.

Mayor Walker says the city plans to have more community clean up in the upcoming weeks.

For more information, you are urged to visit the city’s website or Facebook page.

