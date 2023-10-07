Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

A taxiing airplane collides with a Chicago airport shuttle, injuring 2 people

Two people were injured in an accident on the ground involving an airplane preparing for takeoff and an employee shuttle bus. (KEVIS MITCHELL, GIANNI CARROLA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people were injured at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Friday evening during an accident on the ground involving an airplane preparing for takeoff and an employee shuttle bus.

American Eagle flight 6209 operated by Air Wisconsin Airlines made contact with the bus while the plane was taxiing, American Airlines said in a statement.

Two passengers on the shuttle were transported to Ascension Resurrection hospital in Chicago with minor injuries from the accident around 7 p.m., WLS-TV reported.

American Airlines said there were no injuries reported aboard the aircraft, while six American Airlines employees were transported to a hospital for evaluation. The exact number of passengers on the flight was not provided.

An image on the WLS-TV website showed damage to the nose of the airplane, which the station reported was a 50-seat aircraft loaded with passengers.

The airplane was taken out of service and a replacement aircraft flew passengers to Dayton, Ohio, the airline said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One year after 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot and killed by a Gulfport police officer,...
Jaheim McMillan’s mother files $10 billion wrongful death lawsuit against Gulfport
Cupid says he will not perform Sunday, Oct. 8 at Miss. State Fair
Cupid says he will not perform Sunday, Oct. 8, at Miss. State Fair
Suspect arrested for firing shots near Jackson FBI building
Suspect arrested for firing shots near Jackson FBI building
3 On Your Side Investigates Rolling Fork Recovery or Ripoff?
3 On Your Side Investigates: Rolling Fork Recovery or Ripoff?
Vincent Grizzell (left) and Wendell Watts (right) have been named assistant police chiefs for...
Gluckstadt police chief, JPD deputy chief tapped to serve as Wade’s top assistants

Latest News

WLBT at 4:30a
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas militant group has started a war that ‘Israel will win,’ defense minister says
Two people were injured in an accident on the ground involving an airplane preparing for...
Bus, plane crash: Photos capture damage at sea
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. An estimated...
Powerball jackpot is up to $1.4 billion after 33 drawings without a winner