Soldier surprises daughter at Paragould football game

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A father reunited with his daughter during the Paragould football game Friday night.

Staff Sergeant Wallace was caught on video as he met with his daughter, cheerleader Neveah Wallace, shortly before the Paragould-Nettleton game on Oct. 6.

Sergeant Wallace has served four tours in South Korea, two tours in Iraq, one tour in Afghanistan, one tour in Kuwait, and one tour in Poland, all within 20 years of service.

He is now retired and home with his family.

*Video courtesy: Amy Glen of Paragould School District

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

