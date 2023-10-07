Promote Your Business
Senior Tailgate promotes activity, stimulating body and mind

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly 300 people from across the state learned how to safely exercise during the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation’s Senior Tailgate. The event encourages the aging community to participate in activities to keep them physically and mentally fit.

“I’m enjoying it,” said Gladys Catchings.

The 84-year-old traveled with Harrison County Senior Resources from Gulfport.

“It keeps me active. I go exercise and do all that,” said Catchings. “I just love going around when people are having things and help participate in what they were doing.”

Vendors offered services and information on senior care, insurance, home safety and more. Eighty-one-year-old Ollie Irvin is interested in transportation services.

“Now my brother takes me. So sometimes he might have a doctor’s appointment at the same time I do and, you know, I might need transportation to get to the doctor,” said Irvin.

“We want them to be mobile and have access to transportation,” said Jackson Medical Mall Foundation Chief of Staff Erica Reed. “It’s very import for us to have our seniors become active and engaged in eating healthy and having options of celebrating their mental wellness.”

Music and movement filled the event, keeping seniors motivated to remain active. The next senior event is Sip, Shop and Social on December 6.

Lanier High School’s Band entertained the group and was presented a $500 donation from the Medial Mall Foundation.

If you would like to contribute to programs for seniors at the Jackson Medical Mall, contact them at www.jacksonmedicalmall.org or call 601-982-8467.

