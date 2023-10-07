Relative finds man shot in head inside Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating after one man was found dead inside a home Friday night. The incident happened on Amite Street.

A press release says that a relative returned home and found Clarence Chatman, 41, lying on his back with blood coming from his head.

Investigators believe Chatman died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 333-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.