Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Relative finds man shot in head inside Jackson home

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating after one man was found dead inside a home Friday night. The incident happened on Amite Street.

A press release says that a relative returned home and found Clarence Chatman, 41, lying on his back with blood coming from his head.

Investigators believe Chatman died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 333-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One year after 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot and killed by a Gulfport police officer,...
Jaheim McMillan’s mother files $10 billion wrongful death lawsuit against Gulfport
Cupid says he will not perform Sunday, Oct. 8 at Miss. State Fair
Cupid says he will not perform Sunday, Oct. 8, at Miss. State Fair
Suspect arrested for firing shots near Jackson FBI building
Suspect arrested for firing shots near Jackson FBI building
3 On Your Side Investigates Rolling Fork Recovery or Ripoff?
3 On Your Side Investigates: Rolling Fork Recovery or Ripoff?
Vincent Grizzell (left) and Wendell Watts (right) have been named assistant police chiefs for...
Gluckstadt police chief, JPD deputy chief tapped to serve as Wade’s top assistants

Latest News

Amanda Hailey Barber
Tennessee woman charged with man’s murder after remains found in Olive Branch
Suspects face multiple charges after police chase ended in crash, victim airlifted
Suspects face multiple charges after police chase ended in crash, victim airlifted
Ladarious Fenderson, 29, of Laurel.
Laurel man charged with 4 counts of drive-by shooting
The Bay St. Louis Police Chief says a driver hit the two motorcycles on Drinkwater Road and...
Suspect arrested after hit-and-run injuring 2 motorcyclists, Bay St. Louis Police say
Suspect charged
JPD: Man found dead in trunk of vehicle, had been at location several days