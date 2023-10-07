Relative finds man shot in head inside Jackson home
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating after one man was found dead inside a home Friday night. The incident happened on Amite Street.
A press release says that a relative returned home and found Clarence Chatman, 41, lying on his back with blood coming from his head.
Investigators believe Chatman died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
If you have any additional information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 333-8477.
