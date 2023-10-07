Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Mississippi River broke historic low in September, new data shows

An unusually vast sandbar along the Mississippi River in Memphis as seen on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
An unusually vast sandbar along the Mississippi River in Memphis as seen on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Preliminary data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Memphis District shows the Mississippi River hit an all-time record low stage of -10.97′ on September 14.

The previous record was set last October with a depth of -10.75′.

The National Weather Service-Memphis Office announced the record Friday.

On Monday, Action News 5 spoke with District Commander Colonel Brian Sawser and Water Control Section Chief Sarah Girdner about the dredging efforts on the river, allowing commercial barges passage through the low water.

When asked what would happen if the river did reach a historic low, Chief Girdner said, “I don’t think it’s going to shut down the river by any means just because we have a huge operation.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One year after 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot and killed by a Gulfport police officer,...
Jaheim McMillan’s mother files $10 billion wrongful death lawsuit against Gulfport
Relative finds man shot in head inside Jackson home
Cupid says he will not perform Sunday, Oct. 8 at Miss. State Fair
Cupid says he will not perform Sunday, Oct. 8, at Miss. State Fair
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Site plan approved for Mississippi’s first Topgolf
Suspect arrested for firing shots near Jackson FBI building
Suspect arrested for firing shots near Jackson FBI building

Latest News

Ashley's Evening Forecast
A cooler start to your Sunday
First Alert Forecast: Cool and drier weather continues this weekend
Cooler temperatures stick around this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Fall-like temperatures continue this weekend
Ashley's Morning Forecast
Weekend Forecast
First Alert Forecast: fall-like feels arrive this weekend