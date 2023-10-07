Flowood officer saves infant from choking

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood Police officer’s heroic actions saved an 8-week-old baby’s life on Friday.

Officer Will Brantley was working his normal shift when, around 1 p.m., a vehicle pulled into the median where he was parked.

A press release says the female driver told the officer her baby was choking and couldn’t breathe.

Officer Brantley immediately performed life-preserving measures on the infant, clearing the infant’s airway. The mother then took the baby to a hospital for further evaluation.

