First Alert Forecast: Fall-like temperatures continue this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Temperatures this morning were much cooler than we’ve seen in recent days in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies will continue through mid-morning and into Saturday afternoon. Highs this afternoon will only top out in the mid 70s. Conditions in the afternoon will be rather breezy as winds could gust upwards of 25 mph. The rest of Saturday evening will be rather pleasant with partly cloudy skies and temperatures will continue falling into the mid 40s.

Sunday: As you wake up on Sunday morning, it will be rather chilly starting out in the mid 40s. Partly sunny skies will continue heading into Sunday afternoon with high temperatures only reaching the mid 70s again. You can expect Sunday evening to be relatively quiet with temperatures again cooling off into the upper 40s overnight.

Extended forecast: These cooler overnight temperatures will linger into the early morning hours on Monday into the upper 40s. Highs will be close to average in the low to mid 80s. This dry weather pattern will continue through the weekend and for the beginning of next week. Our next chance for rain may move in towards the end of next week. Tracking the tropics, there is one disturbance off the west coast of Africa with a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical system but does not appear to be a threat to us at home currently.

