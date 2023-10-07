Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: Cool and drier weather continues this weekend

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Mostly sunny and clear skies continue this evening as temperatures will fall into the 60s. Wind gusts will continue this evening but eventually quiet down heading into the later part of this evening. Skies will clear out overnight as temperatures take a tumble into the low 50s and eventually into the mid 40s.

Sunday: As you wake up on Sunday morning, it will be rather chilly starting out in the mid 40s, which we haven’t seen since April. Partly sunny skies will continue heading into Sunday afternoon with high temperatures only reaching the mid 70s again. You can expect Sunday evening to be relatively quiet with temperatures again cooling off into the upper 40s overnight.

Extended forecast: These cooler overnight temperatures will linger into the early morning hours on Monday into the upper 40s. Highs will be close to average in the low to mid 80s. This dry weather pattern will continue through the weekend and for the beginning of next week. Our next chance for rain may move in towards the end of next week. Tracking the tropics, there is one disturbance off the west coast of Africa with a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical system but does not appear to be a threat to us at home currently.

