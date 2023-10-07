Promote Your Business
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’

A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. (Source: WTVF)
By Forrest Sanders, WTVF
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) - A couple in Tennessee is marking 75 years of marriage.

Dorris and Barbara Wallace first met at the old Mount Hermon Baptist Church.

“it was one of those things I guess you call love at first sight,” Dorris Wallace said.

And the two stay active together at the McFadden Community Center where they both have worked over the years.

Barbara Wallace is known in the community for her cooking, and she even helps feed the local children who come to the center.

It isn’t her job, but she took an interest in the after-school programs and started cooking meals for the kids on her own.

She was also a coronary care unit nurse for 35 years.

The couple has become known as honorary grandparents to many in the community.

They also have a lot of children of their own.

“We have 12 great-grandkids and one great-great grandkid,” Dorris Wallace said.

He said as they celebrate their 75th anniversary, he thinks he selected right when it comes to his partner.

“I think I made an excellent pick to be married 75 years,” Dorris Wallace said.

Barbara Wallace added, “The Lord has been in the midst of all of our marriage.”

So, what is their secret for getting to year 75 together?

They don’t argue with one another.

“You notice he’s not arguing with me, don’t you?” Barbara Wallace said.

Copyright 2023 WTVF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

