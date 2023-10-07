Brighton woman seeks justice after husband dies in crash at well-known dangerous intersection

BRIGHTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A community’s pleas over what they called a dangerous intersection went unanswered for years. Now, a family is left to deal with an unthinkable tragedy.

For years Brighton, residents have complained about the intersection at Highway 51 and West Woodlawn Avenue, which they say is dangerous and deadly.

“It took my husband for this to happen, I’m gonna do everything I can to get something done,” said Crystal Butler, who lost her husband in a crash there Tuesday evening.

Crystal is seeking justice for Stanley Butler, her husband of seven years and father to seven children.

She said Tuesday, just before 6:30 p.m., he was hit at full speed on Highway 51 at West Woodlawn Avenue by a driver coming through the median and disregarding the stop sign.

She said her husband was thrown off his motorcycle and later died at a nearby hospital.

“The lady who hit him, they’re trying to say it was an accident. But it ain’t no accident... she mangled my husband in the middle of the highway. If she would’ve stopped and looked both ways, she would’ve saw that bike,” said Crystal.

Brighton City Police Department did not have a report readily available of the incident.

Residents close by said this dangerous intersection has been an issue for decades.

Action News 5 has also reported serious crashes at the intersection before.

“I have been present for at least seven or eight accidents where the person that has hit,” said Anglea Giles, a nearby neighbor. “The individual has always said that they couldn’t see them coming.”

Back in 2009, Action News 5 reported The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the intersection doesn’t meet federal requirements for a traffic light, but engineers were working to improve its overall safety.

Action News 5 reached back out for an update and is still waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, Crystal said she’s making it her mission to push for safety so her husband’s death will not be in vain.

