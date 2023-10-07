13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot and killed in the city of Canton on Friday.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, authorities received a call around 6 p.m. that a boy had been shot on Frost Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Larry Taylor, 15, shot below his armpit by an AR-style rifle.

Taylor was a football player at Porter Middle School.

Chief Brown says Tristin Johnson, 13, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the case.

Jhakim Huffman, 15, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

