Sanderson Farms Championship is a multi-million dollar boost for Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Sanderson Farms Championship is a welcomed event for Jackson, an event projected to give a multi-million dollar boost to the city coffers.

The top player at the Sanderson Farms golf tournament takes home a recording-setting prize of $8.2 Million dollars, but the capital city comes out an even bigger winner.

“That’s really good for our city,” said The Bottle Shop manager Sam Kumar.

On the first full day of tournament play the Bottle Shop on Old Canton Road was stocking up in preparation for those visiting the golf course just down the street.

Traffic will be flowing in and out of the Sanderson Farms Tournament through the weekend.

“It’s bringing a lot of people,” said Kumr. “It’s bringing a lot of recognition to our city and I think it’s really helpful for our city the tournament is in our city, and I think this is really good.”

According to Visit Jackson, the Sanderson Farms Golf Tournament has an estimated economic impact of $8.8 million dollars. 30,000 people visit the city during the tournament, making it economically one of Jackson’s top events.

“I think it’s a great impact on Jackson,” said Gina Halfacre.

She lives near the golf course and is happy to see people from across the country and internationally spending time in Jackson.

“It was in Annandale and it’s come back here,” said Halfacre. “And I’m really pleased that it’s come to the City of Jackson because of the tax base and because of the money, the influx of money, people coming in, the golfers and their wives and their crew and their caddies and all of their fans.”

Sanderson Farm Tournament officials say the seven-day event has a $30 million dollar economic impact on the state.

“It’s good to see something positive come and to bring people in from other places to see what’s really going on here,” added Halfacre.

Tournament play wraps up on Sunday.

