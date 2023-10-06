Recent poll shows Gov. Reeves with slight edge over Democratic candidate Brandon Presley

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Election Day is creeping closer and the candidates for governor are fighting daily to get your vote.

New polling numbers show Governor Tate Reeves has an eight-point lead over Brandon Presley.

The Magnolia Tribune and Mason Dixon partnered together to conduct the survey.

According to the data, 51 percent of the people being surveyed said they would vote for Gov. Reeves, while 43 percent said they’d vote for Presley.

A map of the state’s six regions shows Reeves having an advantage in most parts, except for the Delta and the Jackson metro.

”To some degree that was expected,” said Russ Latino, founder, and CEO of the Magnolia Tribune. “The political environment in Mississippi is such that there are just more people who identify as a Republican.”

During the survey, 625 Mississippians who were likely to vote were polled.

“For Governor Reeves what you see is that he’s got the support of men, in a pretty dramatic way, close to a 30-point advantage over Brandon Presley,” Latino explained. “Presley has the support of women by about a 12-point advantage. If you look at it on a basis of race you would see people 50 plus are favoring Governor Reeves, and people under 50 are slightly favoring Presley.”

Latino says there were key issues separating the candidates.

”Republicans said that their number one issue is jobs in the economy, independents also said their number one issue is jobs in the economy,” said Latino. “Those voters tend to favor Governor Reeves by close to a 20 percent margin on that issue. I trust him more on that issue. The second highest issue that we had though was Democrats’ number one issue which is access to healthcare, and on that issue, Brandon Presley did slightly better than Governor Reeves with about a six percent advantage on which candidate voters trusted more with healthcare.”

”Some of these things just jumped out at me immediately,” said Dr. Glenn Antizzo, who’s a political science professor at Mississippi College.

Dr. Antizzo said he did not find the results surprising.

”I think the conventional wisdom is that barring some sort of major scandal that can tar a candidate, then pretty much everything is going to be a Republican advantage,” said Dr. Antizzo.

The data from the polls show people voting along party lines.

Antizzo thinks that will also be the case come Election Day.

”At the end of the day I think the Republicans stay home, I think the Democrats stay home,” Antizzo expressed. “I think you will see very little crossover voting, there will be some, but I don’t think it’ll be as much.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.