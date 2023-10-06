Ongoing drought impacting Mississippi River levels in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The chief of the Navigation Section says it’s the longest drought he’s seen in a very long time.

Dried-up river beds with heat cracks are the most common sights along some parts of the Mississippi River in Vicksburg.

That’s all because of the drought we continue to see across the state.

The current stage of the river right now is at 0.3 feet according to the Vicksburg River gauge. Officials say it is supposed to sit at 20 feet.

“Right now especially during harvest season, we definitely need water to get the crops out to the nation and to keep prices low. What happening here affects what you’re paying at the grocery store,” Chief Andy Hall of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District said.

Those who load barges with products typically load up to at least 12-foot drafts, but because of the low water, they are now only loading 10-foot drafts to prevent grounding in the waterways.

This in turn is taking a toll on some farmers.

“It affects more of them getting their crop out. They harvest their crops and take them to the local ports. Some of the ports are having draft issues, not able to load their barges as deep,” Hall said.

Hall says right now, engineers are using a process known as dredging to rid the river of silt and other debris. This keeps the debris from building up and helps to preserve more water.

“It’s a cutter hedge dredge behind me,” Hall explained. “It basically has a drill on its head and lowers it to the proper elevation and to however deep we want to dig. It walks and while it’s walking its head is going from bank to bank agitating that material turning it into a slurry and pumping it out to swift water as you can see behind me.”

Hall says persistent rainfall in the forecast would help combat this ongoing problem. However, without the rain, the drought could get worse.

