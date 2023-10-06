Jaheim McMillan’s mother files $10 billion wrongful death lawsuit against Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One year after 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot and killed by a Gulfport police officer, his mother has filed a wrongful death lawsuit for $10 billion against the City of Gulfport and the officer who court documents say shot McMillan.

In February 2023, a Grand Jury cleared the officer of wrongdoing in the shooting, finding no criminal conduct on his behalf.

WLOX reached out to the City of Gulfport for comment. Their only comment was that the Grand Jury had heard the evidence in the case and determined the officer was justified in his actions.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday and states the family is suing the city for protecting the officer who shot Jaheim. It alleges the city did not properly train and supervise the officer who “shot and killed the deceased without probable cause and/or justification for his killing other then Jaheim McMillan being a young Black youth.”

The lawsuit calls for the termination of the officer from the Gulfport Police Department, alleging he is a “serious danger to the Black Community.”

It also accuses the City of Gulfport of covering up the officer’s actions on that day and causing “intentional infliction of emotional distress” upon McMillan’s mother, Katrina Mateen.

The officer is being sued individually, as well. The lawsuit claims the officer “failed to properly exercise wise discretion” before shooting McMillan, used “excessive force in violation of the fourth amendment to intentionally inflict emotional distress upon his mother Katrina Mateen and to deny her the loss of affection of her son Jaheim McMillan for eternity...” and “lied and tried to cover-up his actions on October 6, 2022.”

The lawsuit also alleges the officer “failed to follow the proper protocol in the apprehension of a criminal suspect before firing shots.”

Other defendants, including detectives, investigators and agents, may be added to the lawsuit in the near future.

Black Lives Matter Grassroots, along with the family of Jaheim McMillan, local organizers and others began gathering at 2 p.m. Friday in front of the Family Dollar at the corner of 8th Avenue and Pass Road to hold a rally on the one-year anniversary of McMillan’s death.

October 6, 2022, Gulfport Police received reports of a car with multiple teenagers inside waving guns at drivers. The car was stopped by an officer at the Pass Road Family Dollar, causing most of its occupants to flee.

One of those inside the car was 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan. As McMillan exited the car, the responding officer engaged McMillan, shooting him.

McMillan was transported to Gulfport Memorial Hospital after the incident, but was taken off life support two days later on October 8 at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Mobile.

All other suspects in the vehicle at the time were taken into custody.

