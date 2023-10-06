Gluckstadt police chief, JPD deputy chief tapped to serve as Wade’s top assistants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The former chief of the Gluckstadt Police Department is now an assistant chief in Jackson.

On Friday, Chief Joseph Wade announced that Wendell Watts would be the next assistant chief over operations, patrols, and investigations, while Vincent Grizzell would be assistant chief over administration.

Watts previously was chief of the Gluckstadt Police Department, prior to that, he was head of security at what is now Merit Health in South Jackson and was commander of Precinct Four with the Jackson Police Department.

Grizzell has been a deputy chief with JPD for five years and has served with the department for 30.

“When I looked at the dynamics of the Jackson Police Department, it was obvious that we needed to make changes,” Wade said. “As I told you, I am not a status quo-type person. I am not a plug-and-play type person. We’re going to do things a little differently, and if it doesn’t work, I’ll take ownership.”

“It’s my decision.”

Wade says he did away with one deputy chief position to fund the second assistant chief. He says he’ll announce his new deputies in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, about half a dozen people, including Watts, were re-sworn in as JPD officers. Following the swearing-in, Wade told them, “Welcome home.”

Since taking over the department, JPD has increased its ranks from 221 to 245 sworn employees.

“This is my third group of returning JPD officers I’m swearing in today,” he said. “By your returning home, it shows that you believe in my leadership. It shows that you believe in the city of Jackson... the Jackson Police Department and the direction of the Jackson Police Department.”

Wade, a 28-year veteran, touted several changes made since taking over. Among them, officers are returning to eight-hour shifts beginning Sunday. Officers are also receiving significant pay raises as part of this year’s budget.

“Starting October 1, starting pay for a Jackson Police officer will be $48,000,” he said to a round of applause.

The chief also did away with the deferred compensation program, again offering overtime pay instead.

“Thanks to Chief Grizzell, we have 25 new blue light cameras being installed as we speak... We have graduated [one] recruit class. We have one in session right now, and we are in the process of [scheduling] the next JPD class as we speak,” he said. “That’s progress.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.