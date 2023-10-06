‘Game-changer’: JPD now allows people to file police reports online

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Is your leaf blower missing from the tool shed? Did you wake up to find the hubcaps had been taken off your car?

If you live in Jackson, you can now report those matters online, with a new portal that allows residents to file complaints with the Jackson Police Department electronically.

The online portal went live this week. Chief Joseph Wade said the service will be a “game-changer” for his department.

“We are bombarded with 911 calls. We answer between 7,000 and 10,000 calls for service per week. That impacts our ability to be proactive,” he said. “This is going to reduce our calls for service and allow us to have better customer service [for] our citizens.”

Assistant Chief Vincent Grizzell said the system is designed for residents to report misdemeanor crimes, such as petty theft. Once the information is uploaded, a police report will be generated, and residents will be emailed a case number.

“We’re praying this does reduce the calls for service, which allows more time for officers to be able to patrol neighborhoods and do more things in the community as we come about,” he said.

Wade said cases submitted online will still be investigated, and that individuals could face charges for filing false reports.

“You decide you want to get back at your neighbor and you report a crime, and list them as a suspect, and if it’s false, we will be following up with you,” he said. “You can be prosecuted.”

WLBT Reporter Christopher Fields contributed to this report.

