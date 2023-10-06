Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

‘Game-changer’: JPD now allows people to file police reports online

By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Is your leaf blower missing from the tool shed? Did you wake up to find the hubcaps had been taken off your car?

If you live in Jackson, you can now report those matters online, with a new portal that allows residents to file complaints with the Jackson Police Department electronically.

The online portal went live this week. Chief Joseph Wade said the service will be a “game-changer” for his department.

“We are bombarded with 911 calls. We answer between 7,000 and 10,000 calls for service per week. That impacts our ability to be proactive,” he said. “This is going to reduce our calls for service and allow us to have better customer service [for] our citizens.”

Assistant Chief Vincent Grizzell said the system is designed for residents to report misdemeanor crimes, such as petty theft. Once the information is uploaded, a police report will be generated, and residents will be emailed a case number.

“We’re praying this does reduce the calls for service, which allows more time for officers to be able to patrol neighborhoods and do more things in the community as we come about,” he said.

Wade said cases submitted online will still be investigated, and that individuals could face charges for filing false reports.

“You decide you want to get back at your neighbor and you report a crime, and list them as a suspect, and if it’s false, we will be following up with you,” he said. “You can be prosecuted.”

WLBT Reporter Christopher Fields contributed to this report.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
JPD: Man found dead in trunk of vehicle, had been at location several days
A Brandon man will spend 20 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a...
Brandon man to spend 20 years in prison for sexual battery of child
WLBT General Photo
JPD: 3-year-old child injured in drive-by shooting
(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Famous country music artist to perform at the Mississippi State Fair

Latest News

2 injured after 18-wheeler carrying sulfuric acid collides with dump truck in Vicksburg, reports say
Vincent Grizzell (left) and Wendell Watts (right) have been named assistant police chiefs for...
Gluckstadt police chief, JPD deputy chief tapped to serve as Wade’s top assistants
Tracking our next greatest rain chances next week Thursday and Friday!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Sanderson Farms Championship is a multi-million dollar boost for Jackson