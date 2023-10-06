First Alert Forecast: A much cooler weekend ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: A few sprinkles stuck around this morning but most of the rain has moved out, leaving us with cloudy skies. Cloudy cover will start to decrease heading into the afternoon hours but the rest of today will be breezy. Winds could gust upwards of 20 mph this afternoon, which could affect the Sanderson Farms Championship tournament. Temperatures today will still be relatively warm with highs in the low to middle 80s. Rain chances drop off this afternoon and will continue to be absent this evening and heading into this weekend. Overnight lows tonight will drop down into the mid 50s.

Saturday: The weekend will be off to a cooler start with temperatures in the mid 50s to start off your Saturday. By around mid-morning, temperatures will start to warm up slightly into the upper 60s. For those of you heading out to the state fair this weekend or the Sanderson Farms Championship, the highs tomorrow will only be in the mid 70s with lots of sun and a slight wind. Heading into the evening hours, temperatures will cool off significantly into the middle to upper 40s.

Extended forecast: With our first real cold front of the season, we will really start to see a drop of our temperatures the rest of this weekend with highs only in the middle 70s. Overnight lows Sunday morning as well as Monday morning will be below average, in the middle and upper 40s. A light jacket or sweatshirt will definitely be needed heading out the door next week, but highs will be more seasonal in the 80s. Tracking the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is still moving north in the Atlantic while another wave off the west coast of Africa has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical system, however we will continue to keep an eye on it over the next seven days.

