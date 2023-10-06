Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: fall-like feels arrive this weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to thin out this evening as cooler, drier air begins to filter in behind our first real cold front of the season. Temperatures overnight are forecast to bottom out in the lower to middle 50s under a mostly clear sky.

THIS WEEKEND: Expect it to feel more like fall over the weekend with below normal temperatures in the forecast. Highs Saturday afternoon will only reach the lower to middle 70s with lots of sunshine to go around. Wildfire danger will increase into tomorrow with the combination of low humidity and gusty winds around 20-25 MPH. Under these conditions, fires could start and spread rapidly. Continue to heed burn bans that remain in effect. Otherwise, winds should lighten up some overnight as temperatures fall quickly to the 40s by Sunday morning. Sunday will also feature cooler temperatures in the 70s with more sunshine.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our airmass will start to moderate into next week with highs returning back to the lower and middle 80s. We’re expecting dry weather to also prevail early on ahead of our next potential weather maker by the end of the work week. More details on this chance for rain are to come closer to time.

