First Alert Forecast: The cooler air returns this weekend behind the Cold Front! We are also tracking our next rain chances by the end of next week!

We are tracking a decrease in our rain chances and temperatures as we head into the weekend!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday!

The cold front is about to move through our area and even a little rain is accompanying it. There may be a rumble of thunder overnight as the front moves through. Expect slightly cooler weather Friday with a few mornings’ leftover showers, followed by much cooler weather later in the day and into this weekend with strong wind gusts as well.

Rainfall is expected to be minimal unfortunately through Friday. The coldest weather of the season and in months is moving in for this weekend. With sunshine and low humidity, expect daytime highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tracking our next greatest rain chances next week Thursday and Friday!

The average high and low temperature this time of year is 82 and 59. Sunrise is 6:58 am and the sunset is 6:39 pm. The tropics are looking quiet with one system in the Atlantic, but nothing in the Gulf or Caribbean at this time.

